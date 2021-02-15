This is what Jets could reportedly get in Sam Darnold trade

The New York Jets have not yet made clear if they are trading Sam Darnold or not, but some idea is emerging regarding what they could expect to get for the quarterback.

One NFL personnel executive believes teams may give up a late first-round pick for Darnold, with the cost falling to an early second-round pick if the Jets decide to actively shop him.

“Do we really know who Darnold is yet?” the executive said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “The teams looking at him are looking at him in that vein. He was in a very dysfunctional situation, and I think his best football is ahead of him. He’s a good kid, no character issues. I could see a team giving a late one [first-round pick] for him. If the Jets are shopping him, you could probably get him for less. But if teams are calling for him, I could see a low one or a high two.”

What is clear is that the Jets will have no problem finding interest in Darnold if they want to make the trade. Publicly, the Jets have praised Darnold, but haven’t committed to him as their starting quarterback. That suggests a trade is possible, but we don’t know how likely it is just yet.