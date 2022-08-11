Jets sign 5-time Pro Bowler weeks after airport arrest

The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Friday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick.

The Jets have agreed to a two-year deal with Duane Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-2021. One of those Pro Bowl seasons was last year, when he appeared in all 17 games. The Jets hosted Brown for a free agent visit last week before Becton went down with a knee injury, so they already had some interest in him.

While Brown is a talented player who should fill the void left by Becton, he may face disciplinary action from the NFL. The 36-year-old was arrested last month for having a gun in his luggage at the airport.