 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 11, 2022

Jets sign 5-time Pro Bowler weeks after airport arrest

August 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Duane Brown in a helmet

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Friday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick.

The Jets have agreed to a two-year deal with Duane Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-2021. One of those Pro Bowl seasons was last year, when he appeared in all 17 games. The Jets hosted Brown for a free agent visit last week before Becton went down with a knee injury, so they already had some interest in him.

While Brown is a talented player who should fill the void left by Becton, he may face disciplinary action from the NFL. The 36-year-old was arrested last month for having a gun in his luggage at the airport.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus