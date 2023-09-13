Jets’ reported stance on Colin Kaepernick revealed

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly interested in joining the New York Jets in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury, but it does not sound like that interest is mutual.

Kaepernick on Tuesday told Jordan Schultz that the quarterback’s agent reached out to the Jets to express that Kaepernick is still looking to make an NFL comeback.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Jets are not considering Kaepernick as they explore potential veteran backup options.

The #Jets are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick to address their immediate need for QB depth. I’m told they’ll look to at least narrow down their options today. The current* mindset is to bring a QB in who fits the chemistry of Zach Wilson being the guy, & knows system &/or staff. https://t.co/y0hdLlRArE — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 13, 2023

That is hardly a surprise. Kaepernick is 35 and has not played in the NFL since 2016. He would probably have to first play in a developmental league before an NFL team would consider giving him a shot. Even then, the idea is far-fetched.

Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders last year but was not signed. There were mixed reports regarding how he performed. Kaepernick reportedly impressed the Raiders in two regards. But a former All-Pro said he heard the workout went “terribly.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that the team is committed to Zach Wilson as their starter. We have heard that before, and Wilson will once again have to play well in order to keep a veteran from taking his job.