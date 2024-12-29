Jets star may want trade if Aaron Rodgers returns?

The New York Jets have yet to announce whether they intend to bring Aaron Rodgers back next season, but it sounds like they could potentially lose another star player should they choose to go that route.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been open about his frustration with the team in recent weeks. The former 10th overall pick said last week that he wishes he were more involved in the offense. Wilson also made a notable comment about one of New York’s previous coaches.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the relationship between Wilson and Rodgers is strained. Those close to Wilson say the third-year wideout feels he is often open but Rodgers does not look in his direction.

The issue might be more that Rodgers and Wilson are not on the same page. Wilson has a whopping 141 targets this season, which is the fourth-most among all NFL wide receivers. He has 90 catches for 986 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Obviously, it is not enough. Wilson and Rodgers openly feuded during training camp, but many felt that was the result of Rodgers being a perfectionist. Rapoport says those negative feelings have lingered, however, and left Wilson wondering what he can do to fix his issues with Rodgers.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly a huge fan of Wilson, so a trade seems unlikely.

Though Rodgers has played better over the last month or so, it still seems inevitable that the Jets will move on from him after the season. If and when that happens, Davante Adams might also force an exit from New York. Wilson has a path to becoming the Jets’ clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver again sooner rather than later.