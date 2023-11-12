Report: Jets turned down veteran QB to stick with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have done everything they can to publicly support Zach Wilson this season, and they did the same in private once again earlier this week.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday to serve as a backup behind Matthew Stafford. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Wentz’s representatives checked in with the Jets before agreeing to a deal with the Rams.

The Jets had previously viewed Wentz as an option to bring in if they lost faith in Wilson. However, sources told Rapoport that Robert Saleh and New York’s coaches reiterated their confidence in Wilson behind closed doors on Tuesday when they chose to pass on Wentz.

Wilson has played well enough for the Jets to be 4-4 and squarely in the playoff hunt. There have been moments where he looks like he is showing some significant growth, but others where he reverts back to being the quarterback who was benched multiple times last season. He has 1,600 yards with just 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the year.

Saleh was recently asked about Wilson’s struggles, and he did not exactly vehemently defend the former No. 2 overall pick. Still, the decision to stick with Wilson over an inexpensive veteran like Wentz speaks for itself.