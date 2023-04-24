Jets expected to be all over primetime for NFL TV schedule

Get ready to see a whole lot of the New York Jets this fall.

The Jets have acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers as long expected.

The Jets were a 7-10 last season and have the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year, plus they represent the New York market, so they already were going to get some attention from primetime. But now that they have Rodgers, they will be all over the top games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Jets could get six primetime games.

With Aaron Rodgers now traded to New York, the Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month and could play up to six prime-time games, per sources. They had one last year, a Thursday nighter vs. the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

In fact, NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North joined the “It’s Always Gameday In Buffalo” podcast recently and mentioned five potential primetime games for the Jets based on the assumption they would get Rodgers.

“All signs seem to indicate that Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback of the Jets and as such – obviously they play the Bills twice, they’ve got an incredible schedule next year they play Kansas City, they play Dallas, they play Philly. I mean if Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback we’re going to do something with those games. If Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback of the Jets we’re going to do something with those games but maybe not as much,” North said.

“As we sit here today (April 18th), yeah, we’re assuming, for now, that he’s going to be the quarterback of the Jets and the schedule reflects that. If we get through the draft and there’s any kind of indication that it may not happen, we might hedge a little bit and kind of shift some of our focus – not entirely. It won’t necessarily be a start from scratch, but it might be a pullback just a little.”

The Jets probably are going to be all over the TV this fall. They just better not pull a Denver Broncos and sputter out, leaving fans bored and groaning every time they’re on the schedule.