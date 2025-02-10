Early favorite emerges for next Jets’ starting quarterback

The New York Jets may already have an early favorite to take over as their starting quarterback in 2025 with Aaron Rodgers on the way out.

While the Jets will consider all quarterback options between now and training camp, current backup Tyrod Taylor is seen as “the early favorite” to win the starting job, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Taylor is popular in the locker room and already under contract for 2025 with a modest $6.8 million cap hit.

It is noted that wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a huge fan of Taylor’s. That could be a notable factor, since there were rumors of a huge rift between Wilson and Rodgers late in the season.

Rosenblatt notes that Taylor probably will not be guaranteed the starting job, as the Jets may bring in a rookie or another veteran option to compete with him.

Taylor is not exactly an inspiring choice, but the Jets are in a tough spot. Rodgers obviously will not be back, and the other established veteran option, Russell Wilson, was highly unsuccessful with the Denver Broncos when new Jets GM Darren Mougey was there. One top free agent option is Sam Darnold, and while Darnold has been cordial with the organization, his unsuccessful history with the Jets probably takes him off the table.

The NFL Draft is another route the Jets could consider, but they do not pick until No. 7, by which point the top two quarterbacks in the class are likely to be off the board. They could pursue a quarterback later in the draft, but at that point it is more likely to be a rookie who would sit behind Taylor for a while.

Taylor has a career record of 28-28-1 as a starter. He has yet to start a game for the Jets, though he did throw three touchdown passes in just 22 attempts last season, with those numbers coming late in a pair of blowout losses.