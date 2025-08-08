Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh reveals what changes Chargers will make following Rashawn Slater injury

Jim Harbaugh looks on at practice
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers will be making a change in response to the injury to Rashawn Slater.

Slater, who was entering his fifth year in the NFL, suffered a torn patellar tendon injury during practice on Thursday. The injury will knock Slater out for the season.

Slater was a first-round pick by the Chargers out of Northwestern in 2021, and he made the Pro Bowl at left tackle in both 2021 and 2024. The Chargers had also just made him the highest-paid offensive lineman ever with a 4-year, $114 million deal, so the injury is a big one.

Slater going down gave the Chargers a hole to fill at left tackle. Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that they will now move Joe Alt to left tackle and play Trey Pipkins at right tackle.

The Chargers made Alt the No. 5 overall pick last year and had him on the right side of the line since they had Slater at left tackle. Alt moving to left tackle should work out fine considering he played that position in college. But the loss of Slater and shifting of both Alt and Pipkins will likely result in the Chargers’ line losing some stability.

