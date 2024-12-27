Jim Harbaugh goes viral for response to question about cold-weather game

Jim Harbaugh is known for being a quote machine, and the Los Angeles Chargers head coach lived up to that reputation this week while discussing his team’s upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots will host the Chargers on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-40s for the 1 p.m. local time kickoff, with showers possible. Some have wondered how a team from Los Angeles will handle the elements.

Harbaugh does not sound concerned about the weather. He expressed that during his press conference on Thursday by giving a biology lesson.

“Most all of us have played in those kind of games or grew up in that kind of weather,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Bottom line is these guys are young, they’re healthy. Their heart pumps warm blood. It pumps it from the arteries to the veins to the tributaries to the capillaries and throughout their whole body. You just play ball. That’s been my experience.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on playing in cold Foxborough weather: “These guys are young, they’re healthy, and their heart pumps warm blood. It pumps it from the arteries to the veins to the tributaries to the capillaries. Throughout their whole body. You just play ball.” “Now I… pic.twitter.com/kY2ZWirwhe — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 26, 2024

You probably will not find a more intense coach than Harbaugh. We’re talking about a guy who puts on cleats for practice and wears gloves to catch and throw with his quarterback in warmups before games. Harbaugh was also seen hitting some smelling salts on the sideline during a recent game.

Harbaugh is not the type of guy who would be bothered by the weather, and that attitude probably trickles down to his players. The Chargers are 9-6 and vying for a postseason spot, so they cannot afford to concern themselves with elements of a game that are outside their control.