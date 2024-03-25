Jim Harbaugh reveals where he has been living since taking Chargers job

Jim Harbaugh is known for being an unconventional guy, so it’s not too surprising that he has had an unconventional living situation since taking the Chargers job.

Harbaugh spoke with some reporters from the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. on Monday. During his conversation with the media, Harbaugh revealed that he has been living in a recreational vehicle (RV) while in Los Angeles, Calif.

“It’s been great,” Harbaugh said, via MLive.com. “Just being myself. I always wanted to do that (and live in an RV). It worked out great. I’m 100 feet from Greg Roman, who has a really, really good RV.”

Roman will be Harbaugh’s ofensive coordinator on the Chargers. He apparently has a nicer RV than Harbaugh, who has a Ford Motorcoach.

“I go back there, it’s a good time to think. It’s just been great,” Harbaugh said of his RV.

Though Harbaugh has been living in the RV since being hired in January, that fun is about to end. Harbaugh’s family accompanied him on the trip to Orlando. Then they will be joining him in California at a rental house where they will be living.

Though he won’t be living in the RV solo anymore, we wouldn’t put it past Harbaugh to use the RV in the future.

Why stay at a hotel when you can stay in your own camper?