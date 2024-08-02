Jim Harbaugh reveals the inspiration behind his new look

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has a new look in training camp, and has a somewhat unusual inspiration for it.

Harbaugh traded the thick-rimmed glasses he often wore at Michigan for a new pair upon returning to the NFL. According to Harbaugh, he saw his new frames in the 2023 film “Hit Man” starring Glen Powell, and he simply had to have them.

glen powell u r an icon pic.twitter.com/wagX7X0SAZ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 2, 2024

“They’re transitions,” Harbaugh told CBS Sports. “I was watching that movie, ‘The Hit Man’ with Glen Powell. He had these glasses on — these aren’t the exact ones. I just took a picture of the TV and went down to the local eye shop. My prescription was up anyway, so it was time for a new prescription. They’ve been treating me right.”

At least Harbaugh knows what he likes. The man has been living in an RV and refreshing his look in the process. He’s certainly not above taking some fashion inspiration from elsewhere. He’s even started a few trends as well.

There is definitely some more optimism in Chargers camp this year, largely due to Harbaugh’s arrival. The news has not been universally positive, but if you are a believer in good vibes, Harbaugh seems to have them in spades.