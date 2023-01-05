Jim Harbaugh issues statement about NFL rumors

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has offered a response to recent rumors linking him to various NFL head coaching positions.

Harbaugh issued a statement Thursday addressing his future, and once again affirmed his loyalty to Michigan. While Harbaugh did not completely shut the door on a return to the NFL, he rather clearly said he intends to be back with the Wolverines in 2023.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said in the statement.

Harbaugh leaves the door open a crack to the NFL here, but this is as firm as he will likely offer. It is very similar to the remarks he offered in December, when the rumors first began to emerge.

Reports indicated that Harbaugh did speak directly with at least one NFL team, suggesting he was at least willing to listen. Unless something changes, that appears to be as far as he will go this offseason.