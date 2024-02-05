Jim Harbaugh’s son lands surprising NFL job

Jay Harbaugh is leaving Michigan for the NFL like his father Jim, but the two will not be working together next season.

Harbaugh is expected to be hired by the Seattle Seahawks as special teams coordinator, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Monday. The 34-year-old will join new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff.

Jay had been an assistant coach under Jim at Michigan since 2015. Macdonald worked on Jim’s staff for a season in 2021. Jay and Macdonald also worked together for a season on John Harbaugh’s staff with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. John Harbaugh is Jim’s brother and Jay’s uncle.

Jim was recently named the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and it was initially believed that his son would join him. The two will both be on the West Coast but could now find themselves on opposite sidelines at some point.