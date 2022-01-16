Reported reason for Jim Harbaugh’s NFL interest revealed

There has been heavy speculation in recent weeks that despite his success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is eyeing an NFL return.

Initially, that rumor was written off as little more than Harbaugh attempting to leverage Michigan into paying him more. However, the smoke continues to billow and that means there’s fire somewhere.

Multiple reports now suggest that Harbaugh’s interest is genuine. And as it turns out, his motives are not money-driven.

Mike Florio if Pro Football Talk reports that Harbaugh desires an NFL return not because of a larger paycheck, but because he has some unfinished business.

As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, Harbaugh is watching and waiting to see whether a team with a reasonable ownership and General Manager situation is interested in giving him an opportunity to continue an NFL career that resulted, from 2011 through 2014, in a record of 44-19-1 and a Super Bowl berth. At age 58, Harbaugh wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it.

The issue for Harbaugh will be generating mutual interest. There are several NFL teams currently in search of a head coach but to date, Harbaugh has not even received an interview request.

That could change when teams like the New York Giants hire their new general manager, but it’s far from a guarantee.

Image: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports