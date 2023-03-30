Reggie Wayne has funny request for Colts fans

Reggie Wayne is the closest thing a lot of Indianapolis Colts fans have to a direct line with the organization, which means he has apparently been hearing a lot from them about one specific request.

Wayne issued a plea to Colts fans on Thursday, asking them to stop telling him to urge the team to go after quarterback Lamar Jackson. Wayne said he did not have that kind of pull — after all, he is still trying to get his kids to listen to him.

Will y'all stop @'n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar. I have no way of making your wish come true. Hell… I'm still trying to get my kids to listen to me… Let alone a organization. — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) March 30, 2023

Wayne is a franchise legend and is preparing for his second season as the team’s wide receivers coach. He might be able to put a good word in, but it is not likely to be heeded.

The good news for fans is that the Colts might have some interest in Jackson. However, owner Jim Irsay made it very clear that the quarterback might have to adjust his demands for a deal to even be possible.