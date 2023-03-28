Jim Irsay expects Commanders to be sold by October

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to make his voice heard regarding the Washington Commanders.

Irsay is the owner who called for Daniel Snyder to be removed as an NFL owner. Snyder has since began exploring a sale of the Commanders, and Irsay thinks there will be a resolution by early in the 2023 season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay: "A lot more could be known by May. You hope you in a couple months that there's some real progress" when it comes to the sale of the Washington Commanders. Earlier in the chat, Irsay said "certainly" that'd be some finality by October's owners meeting. pic.twitter.com/WQGmc5Sq10 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2023

Yes, Irsay thinks a lot more could be known by May and that there should be finality to the situation come October.

The Colts owner also does not expect the league’s owners to give any special indemnification to Snyder, who may be seeking some protections from his fellow owners if he sells the team.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking about Dan Snyder’s demand that the NFL indemnify him as part of his franchise sale, said “there would be no reason for us to give any sort of unusual indemnification” that was not given in the Denver & Carolina sales. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 28, 2023

Snyder could be facing legal consequences for allegedly stealing from his fellow owners by cooking his team’s financial books.

A week ago, we learned that a new bidder had entered the mix to buy the Commanders. It’s unclear who might be the favorite to purchase the team.

H/T Pro Football Talk