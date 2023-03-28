 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 27, 2023

Jim Irsay expects Commanders to be sold by October

March 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jim Irsay in sunglasses

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in sunglasses. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to make his voice heard regarding the Washington Commanders.

Irsay is the owner who called for Daniel Snyder to be removed as an NFL owner. Snyder has since began exploring a sale of the Commanders, and Irsay thinks there will be a resolution by early in the 2023 season.

Yes, Irsay thinks a lot more could be known by May and that there should be finality to the situation come October.

The Colts owner also does not expect the league’s owners to give any special indemnification to Snyder, who may be seeking some protections from his fellow owners if he sells the team.

Snyder could be facing legal consequences for allegedly stealing from his fellow owners by cooking his team’s financial books.

A week ago, we learned that a new bidder had entered the mix to buy the Commanders. It’s unclear who might be the favorite to purchase the team.

H/T Pro Football Talk

Article Tags

Jim IrsayWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus