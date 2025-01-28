Jim Leonhard makes surprising decision on his future

Jim Leonhard has been mentioned in connection with several NFL defensive coordinator jobs this offseason, but the Denver Broncos assistant has decided to remain right where he is.

Leonhard has removed himself from consideration for defensive coordinator positions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 42-year-old just finished his first season as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator under Sean Payton in Denver.

Rapoport notes that Leonhard had interest from at least three teams as a potential defensive coordinator.

Leonhard was a three-time All-American as a safety at Wisconsin in college. He later played in the NFL from 2005-2014, including one season in Denver in 2012. He had 431 tackles and 14 interceptions over his NFL career.

Leonhard began his coaching career in 2016 at his alma mater. Leonhard ascended to the Badgers’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and even was their interim head coach in 2022 before leaving after Luke Fickell was hired. Leonhard spent the 2023 season as an analyst for Illinois before being hired by Payton.

Obviously, Leonhard is happy with his situation in Denver. It is also possible that he wants to stick around a while longer to see what happens with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, as Leonhard could slide into that job if Joseph eventually leaves.