Jim Schwartz stepping down as Eagles clean out coaching staff

Jim Schwartz shared a statement on Thursday in which he said he was stepping down as Eagles defensive coordinator. The announcement came as the team made several changes to its coaching staff.

Schwartz, 54, served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2016. His defense was No. 4 in points allowed in 2017 but slipped to No. 20 this season.

Here is the statement Schwartz released:

Eagles reporter Jeff McLane says Schwartz was unlikely to be retained if he did not step down. The Eagles are also not bringing back offensive helpers Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg, per McLane.

Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg, hired as senior off assistant and senior off consultant last year, won’t have 1-year contracts renewed, per NFL sources. They join DC Jim Schwartz, who was unlikely to be retained before announcing his leave, as departing #Eagles coaches. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 7, 2021

Schwartz’s defenses typically rank among the top half of the league, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he landed a gig with another team.

All the changes are no surprise given the Eagles had one of their worst records in years at 4-11-1.

Photo: Kevind810/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 3.0