Report: Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers not secure

The San Francisco 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a massive contract extension less than two years ago, but they apparently are still not convinced that he is a franchise quarterback.

The Niners will have paid out all of the guaranteed money on Garoppolo’s contract by the start of the 2021 league year, which means they will have the option of releasing him next season and avoiding his roughly $26 million salary for the next two years. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that the 49ers are keeping their options open.

“It’s wait and see,” on source told La Canfora. “He’s still under evaluation. It could go in a few different directions, and is it possible he’s not the guy next year? That’s fair. I don’t think that’s lost on anybody.”

Another source who has worked with Kyle Shanahan wonders if the coach will find it necessary to tie up nearly $30 million in salary cap space on Garoppolo.

“Kyle thinks he can turn almost anyone into a star,” the source said. “He’s had a lot of success with a lot of different guys and the salary structure on that team has changed dramatically the last few years. He’s not a guy who thinks he needs a $30 million a year QB to win. And they aren’t exactly gushing about the guy that they have now.”

Garoppolo has dealt with numerous injuries since he became a full-time starter, including his recent ankle sprain. La Canfora was told there was a difference of opinions regarding the extent of that injury, which could signal that there is disconnect between Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Garoppolo played poorly in San Francisco’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year. His play otherwise has been inconsistent. This isn’t the first time we have heard a report that management is not sold on the quarterback.