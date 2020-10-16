 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 16, 2020

Nick Bosa living with brother Joey while rehabbing from torn ACL

October 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is receiving some nice family support as he rehabs from his torn ACL.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 2 win at the New York Jets. He is now living with brother Joey during his rehab. Joey, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, said this week that their parents are also around to help.

The more family around, the greater support the two will likely have. That will give Nick the positivity he needs to make it through a long rehab process. The family support may also allow Joey to focus more on football since they will be helping him with meals.

Joey is 25 and was the No. 3 overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2016. Nick is 22 and was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the 49ers in 2019. No surprise, the two have talked about playing together one day.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via cc0 1.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus