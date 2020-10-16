Nick Bosa living with brother Joey while rehabbing from torn ACL

Nick Bosa is receiving some nice family support as he rehabs from his torn ACL.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 2 win at the New York Jets. He is now living with brother Joey during his rehab. Joey, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, said this week that their parents are also around to help.

Joey Bosa said his brother Nick Bosa is staying with him during his knee rehab. His parents are also around to help Nick. “It’s nice having them around. They’re keeping the place tighty for me and food constantly running. I can’t complain.” #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 14, 2020

The more family around, the greater support the two will likely have. That will give Nick the positivity he needs to make it through a long rehab process. The family support may also allow Joey to focus more on football since they will be helping him with meals.

Joey is 25 and was the No. 3 overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2016. Nick is 22 and was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the 49ers in 2019. No surprise, the two have talked about playing together one day.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via cc0 1.0