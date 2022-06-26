Report: Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for ‘quick resolution’ with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have not traded Jimmy Garoppolo, and they have been open about the way his shoulder injury impacted their plans. Now that the veteran quarterback is getting close to making a return, it sounds like he could be dealt in the near future.

Garoppolo is expected to begin throwing at some point in early July. Accoridng to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 30-year-old is hoping for a “quick resolution” once he is fully cleared and able to participate in everything.

To follow up, per source, Garoppolo's shoulder is feeling good, feeling sound. Hopes for a "quick resolution" once he shows he's able to make all the throws, which source says "won't be a problem." https://t.co/e1WdWY1xFf — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 26, 2022

There has been a lot of speculation about the Niners keeping Garoppolo for another season. Some reports have claimed Trey Lance is not progressing the way the team had hoped, but that has been refuted.

In an ideal world, the 49ers would probably keep Garoppolo as Lance insurance. Garoppolo wants an opportunity to start, so he would almost certainly prefer a fresh start elsewhere if San Francisco is committed to Lance.

Garoppolo has been linked to at least one team that needs a starting quarterback. Once he proves his shoulder is healthy, he should be a lot easier to trade.