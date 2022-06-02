Trey Lance not doing as poorly as reported?

Reports throughout the offseason have sugested that Trey Lance is not developing as the San Francisco 49ers would have hoped. Those reports may be exaggerated.

The Niners are going through offseason team activities this week. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans talked up Lance on Wednesday, saying the quarterback is doing a “great job.”

#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, when I asked about Trey Lance not throwing lazy passes, challenging guys

"He’s zipping it pass us a lot. He’s doing a great job. Good to see him come into own as a leader & take control of team. We’re fired up for Trey and what he can do for us"#TreyLance — Cam Inman (@CamInman) June 1, 2022

Those are encouraging words from one of San Francisco’s coaches.

Lance is operating as the 49ers’ starting quarterback while last season’s starter Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering from shoulder surgery. Lance is also acting as the starter in OTAs even without Deebo Samuel, who hasn’t reported yet, and Eli Mitchell, who is rehabbing from knee surgery.

Why is this significant? Last month, a report suggested Lance hadn’t been impressing 49ers coaches. There was even talk that Garoppolo could end up as the team’s starter this season.

The 49ers traded up in 2021 to draft Lance No. 3 overall. They are heavily invested in the former North Dakota State QB’s success.