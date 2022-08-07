Report: 49ers prepared for long wait on Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The San Francisco 49ers may not close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo, but the organization is not keen to rush into a panic move with their veteran quarterback.

The 49ers have not found any clear trade partners as they look for a Garoppolo move, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, the team is willing to wait until as late as the roster cutdown deadline to make a decision on Garoppolo. The Niners reportedly are hoping that another team decides to pursue an upgrade or has to cope with an injury.

From Inside Training Camp: The #49ers have no reason to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo any time soon. Holding him until cut-down day makes sense. pic.twitter.com/uxyfBQNaKZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

For context, the deadline to cut rosters down to 53 for the regular season is Aug. 30. That essentially means the 49ers are prepared to keep Garoppolo throughout the entire preseason if that proves necessary.

Garoppolo is still linked to the occasional team, but they don’t necessarily make clear sense or offer a starting job for the veteran. If that does not change by the end of the month, the 49ers will have a difficult decision to make. They’re likely hoping it does not come to that.