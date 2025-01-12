Jimmy Johnson has wild proposal to address Cowboys’ coaching situation

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson had an unorthodox idea to try to address the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching situation.

On “FOX NFL Sunday,” Johnson proposed a coach swap between the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. In Johnson’s mind, things have gotten “stale” for both the Steelers and Cowboys. Sending Tomlin to Dallas while McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, goes to the Steelers would shake things up.

“I’ve got no inside information, but things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas. Just food for thought: how about a coaching swap? Mike McCarthy’s a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to Pittsburgh. Let Mike Tomlin go to Dallas. Both franchises would be excited.”

Johnson is right that this would definitely shake things up. It is not clear this would help the Steelers, though. The Cowboys have not been successful in the playoffs under McCarthy, and did not even make it this season. That fails to address the problem Tomlin is having, which is making the playoffs but not getting any further than that.

There have been rumors about Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh, but there does not appear to be any real appetite from the Steelers to go in a different direction. He is still an excellent coach that gest them to the playoffs annually. Plus, the Cowboys appear to have already made their decision on McCarthy’s future.