Interesting detail emerges about Mike Tomlin’s contract

Mike Tomlin has been mentioned as a potential trade target for NFL teams in the coming weeks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers coach has more control over his future than many realized.

The Steelers’ 2024 season came to a disappointing end on Saturday night with their 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh trailed 21-0 at halftime of what was an extremely lopsided game.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting tidbit about Tomlin’s contract. Schefter said at least one NFL team recently inquired about trading for Tomlin. The Steelers have not shown any interest, but Tomlin also has a no-trade clause.

“Last week we said there would be teams that would check into the availability of Mike Tomlin and one did, and one was told that Mike Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract,” Schefter said. “So anything that would happen in Pittsburgh involving Mike Tomlin would come with his consent and his consent only.

“A loss like last night might further teams to look into it. Pittsburgh hasn’t given any indication that it wants to move on from Mike Tomlin, and this has been the most patient franchise not just in football but maybe sports.”

Tomlin is one of the best coaches in football. He has been the head coach in Pittsburgh since 2007 and has never had a losing season. Tomlin was criticized for one big decision in Saturday night’s game, but the Steelers have consistently overachieved despite having a revolving door at quarterback in recent years.

The Steelers have reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, but they lost in the opening round every time. Their lack of recent success led to Tomlin getting the meme treatment after Pittsburgh’s latest loss.

Fans on social media will not decide Tomlin’s fate, of course. The Steelers have historically been patient with head coaches. Tomlin’s no-trade clause gives him added control over his future.