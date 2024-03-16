Giants reportedly targeting surprising quarterback in draft

The New York Giants face an interesting quarterback conundrum ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants have Daniel Jones under center next season for a whole lot of money. The team also recently signed another QB from Jones’ draft class to serve as his primary backup (or potential competition).

But the upcoming draft class has some intriguing QB prospects even after the projected top two of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The Giants, who own the sixth pick, are reportedly enamored with one of the signal callers that will be on the board in April.

The Giants are said to be “open-minded” about the draft with “all options” on the table, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. The report added that there is “buzz” surrounding Michigan QB JJ McCarthy potentially going to the Giants at six.

McCarthy has seen his draft stock rise more rapidly over the past few weeks than arguably any other prospect.

The 6’3″ Michigan product led the Wolverines to the national title last season. He’s drawn rave reviews for his combination of physical and intangible traits that project him as a better pro than college player. The Giants appear to be among the teams McCarthy has impressed.

In his final season at Michigan, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions across 15 games played.