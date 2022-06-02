JJ Watt makes big announcement with wife Kealia

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia made a big announcement on Thursday.

Watt shared photos on social media of him and his pregnant wife.

“Could not be more excited,” Watt wrote in his tweet.

Kealia shared in her post that the baby is due in October. This is the couple’s first baby.

JJ and Kealia began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They were married in 2020 and two years later are expecting their first child.

Watt, 33, is entering his second season under contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Kealia, 30, is a professional soccer player in the National Women’s Soccer League.