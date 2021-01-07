JJ Watt tells Deshaun Watson Texans wasted year of his career

The Houston Texans completed a 4-12 season, which comes after they won the AFC South in four of the previous five seasons. The team and its fans have not been used to that kind of losing lately, and JJ Watt is not happy about things.

Video shown on “Inside the NFL” showed Watt apologizing to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the team “wasting” a year of his career.

“We wasted one of your years.”

“We should have 11 wins,” Watt says in the video.

Watt knows that Watson is a talented quarterback and that the team underperformed this season. Watt has also taken issue with the team’s culture and attitude.

Watson is 25, and while he led the NFL in passing yards, the team’s record disappointed. The Texans are hoping to hire Nick Caserio as their new GM to turn things around. Maybe Watson doesn’t quite feel that way yet.