JJ Watt drops big hint about free agent decision in Peloton bio?

Football fans have been monitoring J.J. Watt’s Twitter activity closely in recent weeks to see if there are any hints about where he might sign, and the madness has now spilled over to Peloton. That’s right, Peloton.

Zack Frydenlund of Complex Sports noticed on Monday that the account profile Watt has with Peloton may have given us our biggest hint yet about the star defensive lineman’s future. Watt’s bio has been updated to read “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF.”

JJ Watt's Peloton account is interesting pic.twitter.com/HrJDbPRzkX — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) March 1, 2021

It appears that is Watt’s actual Peloton account, though it’s always possible it could have been hacked. If Watt were to have narrowed his decision down to three teams, those three would make sense.

At least a dozen teams have expressed interest in Watt, but the Packers, Browns and Bills are some of the favorites to sign him. One of those teams actually emerged as the betting favorite to land Watt over the weekend.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Peloton, the company makes at-home gym equipment that allows you to live-stream workout classes through its products.

We would not be surprised if Watt resorted to dropping free agency hints via his Peloton account. Heck, even his own brother recently trolled him over how much J.J. seems to be enjoying the hype. You can see that tweet here.