TJ Watt trolls brother JJ over free agency speculation

The Watt brothers have been having some fun on social media with J.J. Watt’s ongoing free agency decision.

It’s to the point where Watt’s brothers are jokingly fanning speculation about the former Houston Texan’s ultimate decision based on tweets that have nothing to do with football. That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt did Thursday.

Where’s the hidden clue in this one..? https://t.co/TVMx1cobI9 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 25, 2021

Lots of people are waiting with bated breath to learn about J.J. Watt’s final decision. That’s what makes the trolling so effective, even though Watt himself has warned people not to hold their breath on a decision.

Watt’s warnings won’t stop people from looking for free agency hints in tweets that don’t seem to have anything to do with the topic. No wonder his brothers are so eager to fan those flames.