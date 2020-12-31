JJ Watt not sure about future with Texans

After a season in which he has voiced frustration with the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt isn’t sure if he’ll be back with the team in 2021.

The veteran pass-rusher admitted Thursday that he’s unsure about his future with the Texans, noting that he has no further contract guarantees and can thus be released at no cost.

“We’ll see what happens,” Watt said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “I don’t have any guarantees left in my contact, so something’s got to happen one way or another. I’m not sure. There’s too many unknowns.”

Once one of the league’s most feared pass rushers, Watt has been with the Texans since they drafted him in 2011. That said, he has only collected five sacks in 15 games this season. He’s also clearly not thrilled with the direction of the Houston organization, calling out some of his teammates and making clear that he’s not interested in waiting out a rebuild. At this point, it sounds like the 31-year-old might welcome a fresh start, preferably on a contender.