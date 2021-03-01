JJ Watt weighs in on talk of him using Peloton to create buzz

The free agent frenzy surrounding JJ Watt reached another dimension on Monday morning, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year says he had nothing to do with it.

At some point, a Peloton account that is supposedly associated with Watt dropped a big hint about Watt’s impending free agency decision. The bio was updated with a line that read, “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF.” Naturally, fans thought that was Watt’s way of sneakily revealing he has narrowed his decision down to the Packers, Browns and Bills.

The problem is Watt claims he has nothing to do with the profile and doesn’t own any Peloton workout equipment.

“i don’t own a bike. stop,” Watt tweeted.

Watt’s brothers TJ and Derek, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, immediately got in on the fun.

I feel like I owe an apology to KJ Watt for my aggressive post race victory comments… https://t.co/HZVJiXnyIn — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2021

My cover has been blown… just as I started to get a good following #KJWatt https://t.co/b6JHkrKNgN pic.twitter.com/ag7jZkawfw — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) March 1, 2021

It’s hard to tell if that is Watt’s actual Peloton account, but you can understand why people jumped to conclusions. Watt has sent a few cryptic tweets since the Houston Texans released him last month, and TJ even mocked him for it.

If you want to know which team has the best chance to sign Watt, some of the latest gambling odds might give you an idea. Fans are probably setting themselves up for disappointment if they’re relying on Peloton for Watt news.