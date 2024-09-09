JK Dobbins is not giving Jim Harbaugh credit for notable accomplishment

JK Dobbins may be playing for Jim Harbaugh now with the Los Angeles Chargers, but some old college rivalries die hard.

Dobbins, who played at Ohio State, had nice things to say about the former Michigan coach during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday. However, there is one big issue that Dobbins is holding against his current head coach.

When McAfee pointed out that Harbaugh won a national championship at Michigan and beat Ohio State three times, Dobbins was not having it.

“We’re not gonna get into that because I love him. That’s my coach right now. But, as an Ohio State person, I don’t think those games will count,” Dobbins said. “I love coach. He is a great coach. He is a winner. But he had a person on his staff that — those games might not count.”

Dobbins is, of course, referring to the allegations regarding ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and reports of an illegal sign-stealing operation that took place on Harbaugh’s watch. Harbaugh could still be punished at the NCAA level over the allegations, though he has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Dobbins definitely seemed to be having a bit of fun here, but there are plenty of Ohio State fans that are very suspicious of those three losses to the Wolverines. On the other hand, Stalions was long gone by the time Michigan beat Ohio State last season, and Harbaugh did not even coach that game due to a suspension stemming from the allegations.