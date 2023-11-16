Michigan, Big Ten reach agreement on Jim Harbaugh’s suspension

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the remainder of his Big Ten suspension.

In a statement on Thursday, the University of Michigan announced that the school and the Big Ten have resolved their pending litigation related to Harbaugh’s three-game suspension. Harbaugh has agreed to serve the remainder of the suspension in exchange for the Big Ten closing its investigation into Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal.

The Big Ten has also acknowledged that no evidence was uncovered that directly links Harbaugh to the illegal sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by former Wolverines assistant Connor Stalions.

Statement from Michigan. Jim Harbaugh accepts his three-game suspension. No hearing. pic.twitter.com/nCXGEtEtcI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 16, 2023

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation,” the statement reads. “The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept the sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

The Big Ten announced last Friday that Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, which amounted to three games. The coach is still able to be with the Wolverines while they practice and prepare during the week.

Michigan filed for a temporary restraining order to block the suspension, arguing that there has been no concrete evidence that shows Harbaugh took part in any sign-stealing activity or gave any directives. Michigan also made a big accusation about the timing of the suspension.

Harbaugh was not on the sideline for Michigan’s win over Penn State last Saturday, so he is suspended for the team’s remaining two games against Maryland and Ohio State.

Harbaugh also missed the first three games of the season while serving a self-imposed ban for a different NCAA issue.

The NCAA’s investigation into Michigan’s sign-stealing scheme remains ongoing. Harbaugh could face additional disciplinary action once that concludes.