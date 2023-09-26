 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow addresses status of his calf injury

September 25, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season on Monday night. However, it was clear during the 19-16 win that the Bengals QB was not playing at 100 percent.

Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury that has bothered him since the start of training camp. He re-aggravated said injury during the Bengals’ Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow played through the issue against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. He threw for 259 yards with zero touchdowns and 1 interception.

After the game, Burrow spoke on the status of his calf injury. The Bengals star said that despite the embattled performance, assured his supporters that there were no setbacks during the Week 3 contest.

“We’re getting there,” Burrow told Laura Rutledge on the ESPN broadcast, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Every week will be better as long as there are no more setbacks. Today, we got through it.”

While Burrow was clearly hobbled by the calf injury during the contest, he did feel well enough to attempt a whopping 49 passes to varying degrees of success.

Burrow also stated that while there are risks to playing through such an injury, there was also the risk of the Bengals falling to 0-3.

Burrow and the Bengals will travel to Nashville for a Week 4 tilt against the Tennessee Titans next week.

