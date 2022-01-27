Joe Burrow reveals Bengals’ headsets went out during playoff win

Joe Burrow has been nothing shy of remarkable in his second NFL season, and his body of work became even more impressive after a revelation he made about the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tennessee Titans.

Burrow told reporters on Wednesday that he had to call his own plays for a stretch on Saturday after the Bengals’ headsets went out. He said it was “kind of exciting for me” since head coach Zac Taylor had joked with him before about not pretending the communications went down as an excuse to ignore playcalls.

Joe Burrow on having to call his own plays when headset went out last week: "Never been in that position before. That was kind of exciting for me. Zac always jokes don’t pretend like the headset goes out so you can call your own plays. All of them worked, That was fun." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 26, 2022

Burrow led the Bengals to a 19-16 win. He said the plays he called all “worked,” but he didn’t specify which ones they were. Burrow finished the game 28/37 with 348 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Though, there was some controversy surrounding the pick.

It’s easy to see why Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. His rookie season was cut short by a major knee injury last year, but he has bounced back to play at a Pro Bowl level. The fact that he managed to successfully call his own plays in a playoff game is yet another example of his impressive football IQ.

Photo: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK