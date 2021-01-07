Joe Burrow reveals his biggest focus for improvement for 2021

Joe Burrow showed flashes of great promise during his rookie season, but he came away disappointed with some aspects of his play.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Thursday, and admitted that there were some aspects of his play he wasn’t pleased with. One in particular he singled out was his effectiveness on deep passes.

“Wasn’t great with the deep ball which I was pretty disappointed in because I’ve always been pretty good at that,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Emphasis for me this offseason.”

In his first season, Burrow didn’t really need to be elite with the deep ball. He was working on mastering the offense and getting used to the NFL. He can focus on things like this in year two. That will require him to successfully recover from his severe knee injury, but he seems to be making positive steps on that front.