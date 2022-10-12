Joe Burrow has funny reaction to cough in viral video

Joe Burrow has been sacked a whopping 18 times through the first five games of the season, and all the hits may have the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback feeling a bit on edge.

Burrow appeared to be startled by someone coughing or sneezing during his press conference on Tuesday. A funny video of his reaction went viral.

pic.twitter.com/YqTQ1dnpZI — October 12, 2022

In fairness to Joe, that was a pretty aggressive cough.

The Bengals are 2-3 to start the season and coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow has already made some changes in his life, but the former top overall pick can only be so focused. Hopefully opponents don’t take advantage of the “cough near him” scouting report.