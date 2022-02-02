Joe Burrow has great take on ‘underdog’ talk

The Cincinnati Bengals were the underdog in their last two playoff games, and that theme has continued leading up to the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers believe the Los Angeles Rams are going to win the big game, but Joe Burrow clearly isn’t concerning himself with that talk anymore.

Burrow was asked on Tuesday if the Bengals’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game proved his team is no longer the underdog. He had a great response.

Joe Burrow when asked if the win over the Chiefs proved the Bengals aren't "underdogs": "Uh, yeah. I think we beat the second-best team in the AFC. Twice." #WhoDey — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) January 31, 2022

In addition to last week’s win, the Bengals also came from behind to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season. They beat the Tennessee Titans — the No. 1 seed in the AFC — on the road in the Divisional Round. Despite all that, they are 4.5-point underdogs with less than two weeks to go until the Super Bowl.

Burrow and his teammates may not feel like underdogs, but they are almost certainly embracing the skepticism. Burrow ripped the underdog narrative heading into the Chiefs game, and that mentality served the team well.

The Bengals have proven that they are not intimidated by any opponent. That will likely be the case in the Super Bowl as well.

Photo: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK