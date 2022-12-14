Joe Burrow has great response to Tom Brady comparisons

Joe Burrow has drawn numerous comparisons to Tom Brady early on in his NFL career, but the Cincinnati Bengals star does not seem all that concerned with them.

Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he makes anything of people comparing him to Brady. He gave a very simple response.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the comparisons between him and Tom Brady: “He’s Tom and I’m Joe.” — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 14, 2022

“He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said.

That is certainly one way of looking at it.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and played in 10. Burrow has played in one, which his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams last year. The former LSU star never seems rattled even on the biggest stages, which is the main reason some have said he reminds them of Brady. Burrow also has outstanding pocket presence and has shown he is a great leader.

Of course, Burrow has a long, long way to go before his career is comparable to Brady’s. He is well aware of that, which is why he has no intention of entertaining questions on the topic.

The Bengals have won three straight and will look to keep the momentum going on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady and the 6-7 Bucs are hoping to shake off an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.