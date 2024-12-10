 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow gets the meme treatment over his MNF outfit

December 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Joe Burrow walks with a bag

Joe Burrow is known for his bold fashion choices, and he was at it again on Monday night.

Burrow showed up to his Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, wearing a sweatsuit. The sweatsuit was in black but had various color horizontal lines going across it.

Naturally, people brought out the jokes in response to the Bengals quarterback’s outfit. The best was the crack that he looked like a 1990s movie theater carpet.

He’s looking smooth.

The Bengals entered the game 4-8, so things aren’t going as Burrow would have hoped this season. The 27-year-old has passed for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The numbers are great, but the Bengals aren’t where they want to be this year. Neither are Burrow’s fashion choices.

Joe Burrow
