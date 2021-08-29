Video: Joe Burrow gets standing ovation from Bengals fans in return

Joe Burrow was greeted with a standing ovation from Cincinnati Bengals fans as he took the field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last season.

Burrow made his preseason debut Sunday, though he played only one series for Cincinnati. As he and the rest of the offense took the field, Bengals fans rose to their feet to give the quarterback a cool standing ovation.

Awesome to have Joe Burrow back on the field.pic.twitter.com/p6r35NOLJ9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2021

It’s fair to say Burrow is still held in high regard by Bengals fans despite some issues in training camp. It helped that he looked impressive in his 10 games last season, throwing 13 touchdowns to only five interceptions. With the addition of Ja’Marr Chase on offense to go along with Tee Higgins, there is every reason to believe those numbers will be eclipsed this year.

Burrow is not expected to face any limitations once the regular season starts, and his recovery appears to have gone as well as he could have hoped.