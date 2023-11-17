 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow offers explanation for his wrist sleeve

November 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Burrow ready to throw a pass

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to convert on a two-point conversion during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to explain the sleeve he appeared to be wearing on his wrist as the team flew to Baltimore for Thursday’s game.

Burrow said he had been wearing a compression sleeve on his wrist in a since-deleted video posted by the Bengals. The goal, he said, was to prevent anything from swelling up while at altitude.

Burrow went on to suffer a right wrist injury during Thursday’s game, though he maintains it was completely unrelated to the sleeve. The NFL is investigating anyway, as there are strict rules against teams failing to properly report player injuries.

Whatever the case, Burrow did not completely look right on Thursday even before suffering the injury that will ultimately keep him out for the season. The Bengals could be fined or docked a draft pick if the league finds they failed to comply with reporting rules, which would really add insult to injury.

Article Tags

Joe Burrow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus