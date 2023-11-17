Joe Burrow offers explanation for his wrist sleeve

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to explain the sleeve he appeared to be wearing on his wrist as the team flew to Baltimore for Thursday’s game.

Burrow said he had been wearing a compression sleeve on his wrist in a since-deleted video posted by the Bengals. The goal, he said, was to prevent anything from swelling up while at altitude.

Burrow: "This is a completely different thing. It's not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on the plane. When you go up to that altitude, things can swell up." "This is a completely new injury." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 17, 2023

Burrow went on to suffer a right wrist injury during Thursday’s game, though he maintains it was completely unrelated to the sleeve. The NFL is investigating anyway, as there are strict rules against teams failing to properly report player injuries.

Whatever the case, Burrow did not completely look right on Thursday even before suffering the injury that will ultimately keep him out for the season. The Bengals could be fined or docked a draft pick if the league finds they failed to comply with reporting rules, which would really add insult to injury.