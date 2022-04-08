Joe Exotic trying to land a Ben Roethlisberger autographed jersey

Ben Roethlisberger will not be throwing touchdown passes next season or putting on a show for NFL fans, but the two-time Super Bowl champion’s services are still very much needed.

Joe Exotic, aka the “Tiger King,” wrote Roethlisberger a letter from prison this week asking the former quarterback for a favor. The Tiger King, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is hoping Big Ben can send him an autographed jersey. Joe says his stepson looks up to Roethlisberger and the Tiger King promised him he would find a way to get him a jersey signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers legend.

Maldonado-Passage shared the full text of the prison letter on Facebook. You can see it below:

Hey Ben Roethlisberger, Not sure if you have heard of me or not. It’s Joe Exotic, the Tiger King. As you know, the United States of America has kidnapped me so Carole Baskin and PeTA could try to pass the Big Cat Safety Act because I’m the only one that could educate Congress about why this law should never pass. Anyway, they got my ass in prison for now and I need a favor from you please sir. I have this amazing stepson named Johnny Graham and I promised him an autographed jersey by you because he thinks you are the shit and he holds you on a pretty big pedestal. There is one on eBay, but I don’t have the $600 to buy it for his birthday. My fans helped get everything else he wanted. I’m just missing your jersey.

Can you help a man out that is fighting for his own freedom? Every kid needs a hero and you are his! If so, just private message and my people will go from there. With all the respect,

Joe Graham “Joe Exotic”

We feel pretty confident that Roethlisberger has heard of you, Joe. Who hasn’t? Even Shaquille O’Neal was shown in the “Tiger King” Netflix documentary, though the Hall of Famer later distanced himself from Maldonado-Passage.

Roethlisberger is probably busy enjoying his retirement, but perhaps he can find a way to do Joe Exotic a solid.