 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 19, 2023

Ex-Super Bowl MVP signing with Cleveland Browns

November 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the grass

Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are adding a new quarterback to their roster in response to the Deshaun Watson injury, and they’re going with a former Super Bowl MVP.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Browns are signing Joe Flacco to their practice squad. Flacco is expected to be added to the team’s active roster.

The Browns had worked out Flacco on Friday, so they know what sort of shape he is in. He will give the AFC North team another option beyond Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season due to shoulder surgery. Walker saw significant action in three straight games for Cleveland in October, but he passed for just 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions, so the Browns had DTR start on Sunday in Week 11. The former UCLA quarterback went 24/43 for 165 yards and an interception in a 13-10 win over the Steelers.

If Flacco gets promoted to the active roster, he might take the place of Walker as the team’s backup quarterback.

Flacco, 38, spent time with the New York Jets last season. He passed for 1,051 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 5 games. Flacco was the quarterback of the Ravens from 2008-2018 and led them to a Super Bowl win in the 2012 season, when he won Super Bowl MVP.

Article Tags

Cleveland BrownsJoe Flacco
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus