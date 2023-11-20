Ex-Super Bowl MVP signing with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are adding a new quarterback to their roster in response to the Deshaun Watson injury, and they’re going with a former Super Bowl MVP.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Browns are signing Joe Flacco to their practice squad. Flacco is expected to be added to the team’s active roster.

Former Ravens’ QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, per me and @FieldYates. It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to active roster. Flacco will give the Browns added QB depth in light of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending… pic.twitter.com/SPDlTucPbW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

The Browns had worked out Flacco on Friday, so they know what sort of shape he is in. He will give the AFC North team another option beyond Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season due to shoulder surgery. Walker saw significant action in three straight games for Cleveland in October, but he passed for just 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions, so the Browns had DTR start on Sunday in Week 11. The former UCLA quarterback went 24/43 for 165 yards and an interception in a 13-10 win over the Steelers.

If Flacco gets promoted to the active roster, he might take the place of Walker as the team’s backup quarterback.

Flacco, 38, spent time with the New York Jets last season. He passed for 1,051 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 5 games. Flacco was the quarterback of the Ravens from 2008-2018 and led them to a Super Bowl win in the 2012 season, when he won Super Bowl MVP.