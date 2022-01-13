Joe Judge had good reason for huge pizza and beer delivery

Joe Judge was fired as the head coach of the New York Giants on Tuesday, and he did what many people would do after losing a job. Judge ordered up a bunch of pizza and beer, but he didn’t do so to eat and drink his sorrows away.

TMZ shared some photos on Wednesday that showed Judge getting nine boxes of pizza and several cases of beer delivered to his New Jersey home. There were questions about whether Judge was just stocking up for himself or if he was hosting some sort of gathering. According to Pay Leonard of the New York Daily News, it was the latter.

Judge hosted a party for his assistant coaches and their families as a way to show appreciation. Veteran safety Logan Ryan and his wife also dropped by. Leonard joked that Judge’s one regret is that TMZ only captured photos of Michelob Ultra and Coors Light, as there was Guinness and Corona as well.

We could invade someone’s privacy to mock them or appreciate this for what it really is: Joe Judge hosting fired coaches and their families as a thank you, trying to take care of people who dedicated their last two years to him/NYG. Some insight into what really went down! https://t.co/5r702OOmT5 pic.twitter.com/GsRjXEkJTn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 13, 2022

Judge made some horrendous decisions toward the end of the season that likely sealed the fate of both him an his assistants. Still, that was a nice gesture and one that was surely appreciated by those who worked for him.

Photo: Jan 9, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Introductory press conference of New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports