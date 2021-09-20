Joe Judge addresses Kadarius Toney’s cryptic Instagram post

Joe Judge on Monday addressed Kadarius Toney’s cryptic Instagram post.

Toney was the New York Giants’ first-round pick this year. He missed most of training camp due to COVID and has hardly figured into the team’s plans for its first two games.

A versatile wide receiver, Toney only has two catches for -2 yards so far this season.

An Instagram post Toney made after the game drew some attention (seen here), though he tried to downplay it.

Judge, who is in his second season as the Giants’ head coach, completely downplayed things. He says the post didn’t even have anything to do with the Giants.

Joe Judge said Kadarius Toney’s post on Instagram had nothing to do with the Giants. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 20, 2021

Are you buying it? That’s hard to believe.

Both Toney and Golladay seemed to have frustration with the Giants during the game. At least Golladay admitted who he was ticked off at.

The Giants may be regretting their pick of Toney. They also reportedly had issues with him almost immediately after the draft.