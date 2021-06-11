Top pick Kadarius Toney off to bad start with Giants?

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney does not sound like he’s making a great first impression with his new team.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Toney skipped three weeks of voluntary team workouts, reportedly because he had not signed his rookie contract. This is unusual, as rookies typically participate in these sessions after signing an injury waiver even if they have not yet signed their contract. Toney did sign his waiver, making his no-show even stranger.

Toney also failed to complete either of the team’s first two minicamps, one because of a minor injury and one because of a strange equipment issue. He missed another practice on Thursday due to a family emergency. Perhaps tellingly, when Toney was present during minicamp, he worked exclusively with the second-string offense, meaning the rookie wide receiver has yet to get any reps with quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants still like Toney’s skills, but this clearly hasn’t been a great start to his NFL career. Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come. That said, if it is, Urban Meyer might be able to say he dodged a bullet.