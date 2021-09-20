Kenny Golladay reveals truth behind his sideline yelling

Kenny Golladay on Monday addressed the video that went viral of him yelling on the sidelines on Thursday night.

The New York Giants wide receiver was shown by TV cameras yelling on the sidelines during his team’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

The belief at the time was that he was yelling at Daniel Jones because he was not getting the ball. Jones acknowledged after the game that Golladay was “frustrated” at the situation. But the third-year quarterback said all was good between him and Golladay.

On Monday, Golladay said that he was actually yelling at Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Kenny Golladay said his yelling was directed at Jason Garrett, not Daniel Jones. But said he and Garrett spoke after the game and they’re fine. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 20, 2021

Garrett is in his second season with the Giants, while Golladay is in his first season.

As we believed, Golladay was frustrated because in big situations, the ball wasn’t going to him late in the game.

A high-priced free agent signing from Detroit, Golladay has seven catches for 102 yards in two games with his new team.

We know someone Golladay should reach out to if he wants to commiserate with about Garrett.