Joe Milton makes big impression with viral play

The New England Patriots decided to give Joe Milton a chance to show what he could do in their season finale on Sunday, and he certainly made an impression.

Milton entered the game after Drake Maye was pulled following the first series of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The move was unexpected, but Milton made a very quick impression on those watching. One play in particular garnered plenty of attention. Early in the fourth quarter, Milton found himself under pressure and ducked out of the pocket, spun to avoid a sack, and unleashed a ridiculous throw near the sideline for DeMario Douglas at the pylon.

This didn't count, but Joe Milton is FUN. pic.twitter.com/SGRn14bgEY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2025

Unfortunately, the play did not count, as the Patriots were called for offensive holding. That didn’t make Milton’s efforts any less impressive, even though many thought the Patriots were actually trying to lose that game.

The Patriots drafted Milton in the sixth round of last year’s draft. They obviously have Maye entrenched as their franchise quarterback, but skills like those Milton exhibited here will certainly get him a look.